Portillo’s – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – announced that it will celebrate the opening of its 100th restaurant with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Kennesaw, GA on Tuesday, November 18. The stunning new Kennesaw restaurant also marks Portillo’s highly anticipated expansion into the state, representing a significant milestone as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast and beyond.

The newest Portillo’s restaurant is located at 790 Cobb Pl Blvd NW in Town Center at Cobb, a 1.2 million square-foot enclosed mall off of Barrett Parkway. The approximately 6,250 square-foot Portillo’s restaurant will feature the brand’s “Restaurant of the Future” design, including a dining room with seating for more than 125 guests, as well as an outdoor patio with room for about 40 additional guests. It will also feature the brand’s signature double drive-thru lanes, grab and go retail area, Portillo’s Pick Up shelves and self-serve beverage area, all in a more compact, efficient prototype.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on November 18, followed by the restaurant’s grand opening at 10:00 a.m. This exciting and free event will include appearances by Portillo’s VP of Restaurant Support, Michael Portillo, and a special check presentation to its charity partner, Cobb Schools Foundation, as part of Portillo’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves. Attendees can also enjoy giveaways and entertainment throughout the ceremony, featuring a prize wheel and scratch-off raffle with the grand prize of free Portillo’s for a year.

Guests can look forward to enjoying Portillo’s signature menu items, including craveable Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Char-Grilled Burgers, crispy crinkle cut French fries and the Company’s beloved Chocolate Cake.

Fans are also invited to join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, to receive the most up to date Portillo’s information and redeem delicious rewards. Fans who sign up will also receive a welcome reward of free French fries.

For more information on this restaurant and others, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.