Portillo’s Unveils Meal Options for Every Holiday Celebration

Portillo’s is aiming to bring families together, both near and far, with affordable and convenient meal options for every type of holiday celebration. Whether gathering with your chosen family for the annual “Friendsgiving” feast or around the dinner table for a long overdue in-person dinner with parents and siblings, Portillo’s has you covered this holiday season with complete meal solutions that bring Chicago-style street food and flair to the table.

Whether you live near a Portillo’s or are a fan from afar, there’s a holiday meal solution available at Portillo’s for you. Those options include: