Potbelly is bringing more to the table, leveling up with two new permanent menu items that feature bold flavor and craveable comfort at a great value.

Showcasing the love fans have for the brand’s menu beyond its legendary sandwich lineup, the all-new Chili Mac and Banana Pudding Shake arrives Monday, February 17, offering fans even more exciting menu choices.

Chili Mac brings together Potbelly’s famed Chili and its signature Mac & Cheese. It features hearty beef chili with kidney beans, bell peppers and onions, topped with Potbelly’s creamy, three-cheese mac. Served in a bowl-sized portion, it’s perfect as a standalone meal or a satisfying pairing with a sandwich or salad.

Adding a “newstalgic” twist to the menu by delivering a sweet nod to a favorite treat, the Banana Pudding Shake features the creamy vanilla and sweet banana flavors of the dessert classic and is made with premium hand-dipped ice cream. Finished with a Potbelly signature shortbread cookie on the straw, the shake joins the Specialty Shake lineup currently featuring Oreo and Cold Brew flavors, alongside classic Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry flavors.

“At Potbelly, it’s about bringing even more flavor to the table, and what better way to do that than delivering on what our fans crave,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “While our toasty sandwiches are synonymous with the Potbelly name, our craveable sides – like hot soups and hand-dipped shakes – have built a loyal following of their own. Whether it’s warming up with our bold and creamy Chili Mac or sweetening up the day with our delicious Banana Pudding Shake, we know fans will savor every second with these two new additions.”

Late last year, Potbelly also expanded its permanent menu with two craveable sandwich additions, The Cubano and Sweet Heat Pork BBQ, along with four flavorful and bold sauces – Hot Pepper Ranch, Garlic Aioli, Red Wine Vinegar and Sweet Heat BBQ. Potbelly will continue to surprise and delight fans as it spotlights innovative menu introductions throughout 2025, coinciding with its “We’re bringing MORE to the table” campaign.