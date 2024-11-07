Potbelly is unveiling exciting new menu introductions that fuel fan desire for bold flavors and craveable customization.

Launching Monday, November 11, and earning permanent spots on the brand’s famed sandwich lineup, are the Cubano and Sweet Heat Pork BBQ. Hype for these toasty new sandwiches is elevated with the full-time arrival of slow-cooked pork to the menu.

The Cubano, which holds the honor of being one of the most popular limited-time sandwiches in the brand’s rich history, is packed with slow-cooked pulled pork, hickory-smoked ham, swiss cheese, deli mustard, and pickles for Potbelly’s take on the classic favorite. It is joined by the new Sweet Heat Pork BBQ sandwich, which is layered with slow-cooked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles, and an all-new BBQ sauce crafted with Potbelly’s own signature hot peppers for just the right mix of sweet and heat.

In addition to the new sandwiches, Potbelly is expanding its permanent sauce options with even more bold, flavorful sandwich toppings. Exclusive at Potbelly with its signature hot peppers in the recipes are the Sweet Heat BBQ sauce and fan-favorite Hot Pepper Ranch, recently featured for a limited time, but now available every day. These craveable sauces have just the right kick to further elevate the flavor of the hot-toasted Potbelly sandwiches fans love. They are joined by the highly-requested and savory Roasted Garlic Aioli and classic Red Wine Vinegar. These four new sauces open up endless customization possibilities to enhance every bite.

“We continue to seek ways to further delight our fans with even more flavor. These new sandwiches and sauces deliver on more of what they crave — bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and endless ways to customize their meals,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “Whether it’s adding one of our new flavorful sauces or enjoying the slow-cooked pulled pork and other delicious ingredients on our new sandwiches, we’ve further enhanced our menu to help fans continue to create new Potbelly meals that are their own. It’s about taking the Potbelly experience to the next level while maintaining the quality and craveability our fans have come to expect.”

Potbelly will continue to surprise and delight fans through the Potbelly app, leading menu innovation with craveable new additions on a consistent basis.