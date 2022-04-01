Potbelly Adds David Pearson and Jill Sutton to Board of Directors

Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors: David Pearson, former Chief Financial Officer of Vonage and seasoned investment banker; and Jill Sutton, former Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of United Natural Foods, Inc. Mr. Pearson, who currently serves on the Audit Committee of both Lee Enterprises and Magnite, will also join as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Sutton will serve on the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board. The addition of Mr. Pearson and Ms. Sutton will temporarily expand the Board to 11 directors until the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on May 19, 2022, at which time Marla Gottschalk and Ben Rosenzweig will not be standing for election.

“We are extremely excited to bring Dave and Jill’s leadership and expertise to our Board as we start to execute against our new three-year Strategic Growth Goals,” says Bob Wright, President and CEO of Potbelly Corporation. “Dave brings prodigious experience in controls and financial reporting as well as capital markets, and strategic growth to Potbelly’s board. Jill has tremendous experience in the Consumer Goods and Restaurant sectors, where she’s served in legal and business leadership roles with brand name companies, including tenures with Tim Hortons, Wendy’s and, most recently, United Natural Foods, Inc.”

Mr. Pearson states, “Potbelly’s nationally recognized brand, turnaround success, and recent pivot to growth makes it an extremely exciting time in the Company’s history. Potbelly has set an aggressive plan to expand across the country, and I look forward to serving on the Board of Directors to support the Company as it executes against its three-year strategic goals.”

Ms. Sutton states, “I am pleased to join Potbelly’s board and excited to work with the team to bring the great Potbelly brand to new markets over the next several years. Bob and the refreshed management team have developed a clear vision and a transformational strategic plan to unlock the brand’s potential. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued success.”

Mr. Wright concludes, “We also want to thank Marla and Ben for their years of dedicated service to Potbelly and its Board. Most recently, Marla and Ben supported and helped guide the Company though the challenging pandemic-impacted period, its subsequent turnaround, as well as its first steps towards national expansion. I’d like to offer my personal gratitude for their active engagement and wise counsel during my first years with the company. The Board of Directors, my management team and I wish them great success and will long appreciate their positive impact.”

Dave Pearson is currently serving as a board member for Lee Enterprises and Magnite, both of which operate within the advertising industry. Prior to his retirement, Dave was the Chief Financial Officer of Vonage, where he was responsible for managing the Finance, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations departments. Preceding Vonage, Dave served for over nine years as the Managing Director of the Global Media & Telecom Group within Deutsche Bank’s investment banking services. Additionally, he spent nine years at Goldman Sachs holding three different positions within the Technology, Media & Telecom investment banking practice, most recently as Managing Director. Dave received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and an A.B. in Political Science and Organizational Behavior from Brown University.

Jill Sutton most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of United Natural Foods, Inc., a publicly traded food distributor. Prior to United Natural Foods, she served as Deputy General Counsel of General Motors Company. During her professional career, Jill worked for Tim Hortons from 2006 to 2015, where she held various roles, including Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Prior to Tim Hortons, Jill served as Corporate Counsel for Wendy’s Co. for two years. Jill holds multiple degrees from The Ohio State University, including a J.D. and Masters Degree in Health Administration.