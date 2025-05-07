Potbelly is bringing a burst of tropical flavor to its signature sweet treat lineup with the launch of its newest limited-time dessert, the Key Lime Pie Cookie.

Available beginning Monday, May 5, the Key Lime Pie Cookie is a fresh-baked delight bursting with the sweet and tart flavors of the dessert classic for a refreshing twist on a cookie. But fans will need to act fast as this cookie will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

“We’re excited to welcome in warmer weather with a fresh and classic flavor that delivers big on both taste and seasonal appeal,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “This new addition evokes the bright, sweet, and tart flavors of key lime pie in a craveable Potbelly cookie. It’s the perfect pairing to enjoy with your sandwich or alone as a delicious treat as we head into warmer months.”

Baked fresh in-shop daily, the Key Lime Pie Cookie joins a range of taste options at Potbelly, including classics like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Sugar Cookies.