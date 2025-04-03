It’s prime time at Potbelly– Potbelly is adding steak to its iconic menu with the all-new Prime Rib Steak Sandwich.

This toasty masterpiece brings even more flavor to the Potbelly menu, featuring tender sliced prime rib steak, melty swiss, housemade caramelized onions, and savory roasted garlic aioli. The Prime Rib Steak Sandwich permanently joins the brand’s legendary variety of toasted sandwiches starting Monday, April 14 at participating locations.

“Our fans expect a high-quality sandwich experience from us, and when they asked us for a craveable steak sandwich, we made sure we delivered,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “We loaded this sandwich with high-quality Prime Rib steak and the perfect complimentary ingredients for a steak sandwich experience that is sure to stand out. And, like all of our sandwiches, it’s oven-toasted to perfection at 500 degrees.”

The launch of the Prime Rib Steak Sandwich is the most recent move by Potbelly to add further menu innovation and more flavor offerings. Potbelly also recently expanded its permanent menu with two other craveable sandwich additions, The Cubano and Sweet Heat Pork BBQ, along with four flavorful and bold sauces – Hot Pepper Ranch, Garlic Aioli, Red Wine Vinegar and Sweet Heat BBQ. The brand also introduced Chili Mac and the Banana Pudding Shake, continuing to surprise and delight fans. As part of it’s “We’re Bringing MORE to the Table” campaign, Potbelly will keep the excitement going with even more innovative menu additions throughout 2025.

If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to enjoy the new menu items, follow fresh menu introductions and earn exclusive offers and rewards