Potbelly is bringing pumpkin spice and everything nice to its menu this fall with the launch of a highly craveable seasonal treat.

Starting Monday, November 4, fans can savor the limited-time Pumpkin Pie Cookie. This freshly baked treat blends warm, spiced notes with the richness of a classic autumn dessert, serving as the perfect complement to the fall season and any of the iconic sandwiches on the Potbelly lineup.

“There’s nothing like the enjoyment of a fresh-baked Potbelly cookie, and there’s no better flavor than pumpkin spice to warm you up inside while it’s cold outside,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “This new Pumpkin Pie Cookie has just the right familiar, comforting flavor and texture that brings out what our fans love about both Potbelly cookies and this time of year. This new craveable option is one that our fans will want to enjoy as much as possible before the season – and the cookie – are gone.”

Baked fresh in-house daily, the Pumpkin Pie Cookie joins a variety of Cookie options at Potbelly, including staples like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Sugar Cookies.

While available, fans can purchase the Pumpkin Pie Cookie through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com and in-shop.