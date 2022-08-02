Potbelly Adds S’mores Cookie to Menu in August

Starting Monday, August 1, Potbelly welcomes National S’mores Month with a tasty take on the popular fireside snack, adding to its famous cookie roster the S’mores Cookie.

The cookie’s classic campfire flavors include Hershey's milk chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow. Like with all its cookies, Potbelly bakes the S’mores Cookie fresh and in-house daily, arriving at the perfect time as family and friends gather for summer fun.

Be sure to get the S’mores Cookie while it’s hot — the sweet treat is only available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Crowds of summer-loving Potbelly fans can enjoy S’mores Cookies by ordering online or in shop. New fans downloading the app and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.