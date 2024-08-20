With the dog days of summer over, Potbelly fans can welcome the back-to-school season with a buy one, get one sandwich deal.

On Tuesday, August 27, Potbelly is offering fans a free Original-sized sandwich when they order an Original or Big Sandwich using the promo code ‘BOGO’ through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.

“As summer winds down and back-to-school routines ramp up, we wanted to give our customer’s wallets an additional break during this busy season,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “Our Back-to-School BOGO is here to make the transition a little tastier whether you’re a student, a teacher, parent or just a fan of our craveable oven-toasted sandwiches. “

For information on exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock special offers on the entire menu. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks, and, for more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.