Potbelly is giving nurses and teachers their well-deserved (May) flowers as a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for all they do.

In celebration of National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly is offering a complimentary cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of any entrée to all teachers and nurses from Monday, May 5, through Sunday, May 11. This offer is available in-shop only, and Potbelly asks nurses and teachers to simply show their ID to redeem the cookie or drink. Every entrée order in a transaction includes the offer.

Plus, Potbelly is making it easy for schools, hospitals, and organizations to join in on the celebration with catered meals delivered for free. As part of their appreciation for the contributions teachers and nurses make, Potbelly is offering free delivery for catering orders over $150 by using the promo code ‘FREEDELIVERY’ at checkout on Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly App. It’s perfect for hosting appreciation lunches and group gatherings.

“We’re a brand deeply rooted in the neighborhoods we serve, which makes our catering and in-shop promotions for teachers and nurses the Potbelly way of recognizing those making meaningful impacts in our communities,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “We’ve built strong connections with the teachers and nurses who live and work near our shops. This is just a small act of appreciation for the big things they do every day.”

Potbelly Catering provides a variety of options for any sized gathering. This includes warm, toasty sandwich boxes, catering-sized soups and salads, cookie boxes, sides, drinks, and hand-dipped shakes. Potbelly catering orders feature customizable assortments of these items, perfect for larger groups and parties.