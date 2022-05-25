Potbelly Announces Delivery Based License with REEF

Potbelly Corporation announced its first delivery based license with REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. The delivery kitchens are expected to create greater accessibility and convenience for consumers to enjoy the Potbelly menu items they love.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation, says, “I’m incredibly excited to bring the Potbelly brand together with an innovator like REEF. We’re committed to driving unit growth and with REEF’s unique operating model, we can now quickly expand into underserved markets. We believe their virtual restaurants can play an important role in the achievement of our unit growth targets, including our long-term goal of achieving 2,000 total units in the next 8 to 10 years.”

Wright continues, “The partnership with REEF furthers the brand’s ongoing commitment to technology advancements alongside our recently upgraded app and website, which are key pillars of the Five Pillar strategy. Potbelly’s dedicated investment in technology is designed to elevate the brand’s position, expand availability and improve customers’ digital experience.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Potbelly to bring its delicious sandwiches and sides to more neighborhoods,” says Kenneth O’Rourke, REEF’s EVP of Enterprise Kitchens Brands. “In addition to serving the brand's dedicated existing fans, we look forward to introducing many new customers to Potbelly on REEF's innovative platform."