Celebrate the season of gathering and giving with toasty offers from Potbelly Sandwich Works. The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is unwrapping delightful gifts for its fans by offering 10% off catering orders of $200 or more. The deal runs from Monday, November 18 through Tuesday, December 31.

Running alongside the holiday catering offer, the brand is offering an e-gift card sale where fans can save $5 for every $25 worth of e-gift cards purchased digitally. This deal, perfect for holiday gift giving, is available from November 25 through Wednesday December 25.

“As your neighborhood sandwich shop, we look forward to spreading comfort and joy to our communities during a season of togetherness,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “The holidays are meant for gathering for family dinners, holiday parties or just a cozy meal. We want to make it a little easier to enjoy the holidays and share our delicious, toasty food with friends, families and coworkers.”

Potbelly Catering provides a variety of options for groups of 10 or more. This includes warm, toasty sandwich boxes, catering-sized soups and salads, cookie boxes, sides, and drinks. Potbelly catering orders feature customizable assortments of these items that are sure to please everyone, perfect for larger groups and parties.

Fans can enjoy 10% off catering orders over $200 using the promo code SAVE10 when ordering online at www.potbelly.com or through the Potbelly App. E-gift cards are redeemable in-shop, on the Potbelly website or via the Potbelly app.