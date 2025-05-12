Potbelly is helping fans mark milestone moments with a diploma-worthy deal on catering.

As graduation caps fly and end-of-school-year events begin, Potbelly is joining the festivities by offering 10 percent off catering orders over $150. From Monday, May 12 to Sunday, June 15, Potbelly fans can access this deal by using the promo code ‘GRAD10’ at checkout on Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly App.

“The academic year coming to a close brings a season full of celebration and this catering offer is our way of supporting those meaningful moments,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “Whether it’s a graduation party, team gathering, or backyard get-together, bringing people together over a warm, toasty meal is what we do best.”

Potbelly Catering makes it easy to feed a crowd with sandwich boxes, catering-sized soups and salads, cookie boxes, sides, drinks and hand-dipped shakes — all customizable and perfect for group gatherings.