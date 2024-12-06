Potbelly, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced a new location opening in New York City. The new shop is set to open on Tuesday, December 10, at 333 7th Ave, on the northeast corner of 7th Ave and 29th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

Situated among tens of thousands of citygoers, tourists, a vibrant workforce and retail businesses, the new shop is well positioned to service heavy foot traffic daily with its proximity to iconic landmarks like the Fashion Institute of Technology, Madison Square Garden and Penn Station—the busiest train station in the Western Hemisphere.

Potbelly at 29th and 7th is owned and operated by the United One Group. It follows their successful opening this past September in the NoHo neighborhood. United One Group, which recently acquired eight existing Potbelly locations in New York City, is committed to developing 11 additional Potbelly shops in the upcoming years. Through their expansion efforts, the franchisee group is giving Potbelly fans in New York City more opportunities to savor its craveable menu items.

“This new Potbelly shop is bringing the brand’s signature warmth to a part of the city that is alive day and night, right in the heart of the Big Apple,” said Paramjit Josan, CEO of United One Group. “This location is perfectly positioned to welcome students between classes, the bustling business community and tourists exploring Manhattan’s famous attractions. It’s a bold step in solidifying the brand’s presence in New York, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the journey.”

United One Group brings more than 75 years of expertise in the restaurant industry, specializing in developing and operating fast-casual and quick-service concepts. With extensive knowledge of the Manhattan area and the local real estate market, United One Group is equipped to successfully open new Potbelly locations in the coming years.

Potbelly on 29th and 7th joins 10 other locations in New York City, making it a significant and growing market for the brand. Regular hours for Potbelly at 333 7th Ave. are 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available in-shop, through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.