Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced a new location opening in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Joining the brand’s two shops in Little Rock, this marks the third location in the state and the first in the northeast region.

Positioned in a bustling Jonesboro retail corridor at 1853 East Highland Drive, the new Potbelly is situated where a popular local restaurant and ice cream shop were once housed.

Its prime locale is complete with a drive-thru and the shop enjoys proximity to Arkansas State University as well as the highest-grossing Walmart Supercenter in the area.

The shop will officially open on Thursday, May 30th at 7 am. Grand opening festivities will take place throughout the week and weekend featuring a ribbon-cutting event, swag bags and a local radio station broadcasting live with giveaways.

Cody McPherson, a partner in the ownership team behind Potbelly in Arkansas, is leading the brand’s entry into Jonesboro. In addition to Potbelly, his dynamic local entrepreneurial experience includes operating multiple Crumbl Cookies in the area. And, his ties to the region are deep, including having attended Arkansas State University and enlisting in the U.S. military out of Jonesboro.

“I am thrilled about introducing a beloved brand to my community and creating deep ties through the shop,” said McPherson. “With a diverse mix of students, residents and local workforce, we’re in a great location for Potbelly to thrive. I’m ecstatic about sharing the joy of oven-toasted sandwiches, crisp salads, hand-dipped shakes, and fresh-baked cookies with everyone.”

The shop will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services. The shop can be reached by phone at (870) 336-3102.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.