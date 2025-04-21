Potbelly is raising a toast to the quiet champions of the workplace as April winds down with Administrative Professionals Week.

From Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27, Potbelly, known for its warm toasty sandwiches, is offering 10 percent off on catering orders over $150 in celebration of administrative professionals. Potbelly fans can access this deal using the promo code ‘SAVE10’ when ordering through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Potbelly fans can access this deal using the promo code ‘SAVE10’ when ordering through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App.

“Behind every thriving office is a team of administrative professionals ensuring everything runs smoothly. We’re proud to offer a deal that reflects their priceless contributions,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “Community building is a cornerstone of Potbelly, and this is our way of creating moments for people to come together over a craveable meal while showing appreciation for the essential roles that often go unrecognized.”

Potbelly Catering provides a variety of options for any sized gathering. This includes warm, toasty sandwich boxes, catering-sized soups and salads, cookie boxes, sides, drinks, and hand-dipped shakes. Potbelly catering orders feature customizable assortments of these items, perfect for larger groups and parties.

If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to earn exclusive offers and rewards. To sign up, visit www.potbelly.com/perks or download the Potbelly app. For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.