Potbelly is perking up its loyal fans for a whole week…and then some…with the return of its ‘Week of Perks’ promotion.

To get the good times started, beginning Monday, September 23, Potbelly Perks members will enjoy a weeklong Week of Perks head start that includes a free cookie with any entrée purchase, running through Sunday, September 29. The celebration then ramps up from Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4, with a new surprise and delight each day, giving Perks members even more reasons to visit Potbelly.

Both existing members and new sign-ups to the Potbelly Perks program can participate in the “Week of Perks” by placing orders through the Potbelly website, mobile app, or by scanning their Perks account in any Potbelly shop.

“Perks members are the heartbeat of our brand and we love creating ways to show how much we appreciate them,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “We’re excited to bring Week of Perks back for its third year, sparking intrigue with our fans to check their Potbelly app for a new surprise every day of the week. The daily surprises are filled with everything our fans love about Potbelly, and they reflect our commitment to sharing craveable menu items at a great value.”

Fans can expect toasty sandwiches, fresh-baked cookies, “coins” and more craveable surprises during the ‘Week of Perks’.Now is the perfect time to sign up for Potbelly Perks where customers can earn free sandwiches, treats, and exclusive offers all year long. To join the Perks program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks or download the Potbelly app.