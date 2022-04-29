Potbelly Awarding Teachers Free Cookie for National Teacher Appreciation Week

To thank them for their time, dedication and service, Potbelly is offering a tasty treat in early May for two of the most important professions in every community.

In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly is recognizing teachers with a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week from May 1 through May 8.

Then starting May 6 through May 12, Potbelly is doing it again and sharing their gratitude in the same palate pleasing way for nurses during National Nurses Week.

All that teachers and nurses have to do to get their celebratory free treat is flash their work ID or badge to the cashier.

Potbelly cookies are baked fresh, in shop every day. Teachers and nurses can choose any delicious treat they’d like, ranging from the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie to the Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie or a regular fountain drink.

As an added thank you, Potbelly will be doing surprise cookie drop-offs to hundreds of schools and hospitals across the country to show a little extra love and appreciation.