Potbelly Bringing Back Classic Cubano

Potbelly is bringing back its take on the classic this April. Starting Monday, April 3, Potbelly fans can order the Cubano, Potbelly style.

The famous sandwich is served the Potbelly way – always toasted at 500 degrees. The Cubano consists of hearty portions of hand-pulled roasted pork and smoked ham topped with Swiss cheese, brown deli mustard and sliced pickle. Since this is a limited time offer, Cubano fans should order before it’s too late.

“Our customers have been asking us to bring back The Cubano since we offered the sandwich last year,” said David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. “The Cubano is a classic recipe, and our seasoned, hand-pulled pork is the star. We pride ourselves on our quality ingredients and are pleased to announce the return of this toasty delight to our premium sandwich lineup this spring.”

The Cubano will be available while supplies last, and can be purchased in shop and online at potbelly.com/order, through all delivery service providers and on the Potbelly mobile app.