Potbelly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Cubano on April 4

The Cubano is coming on April 4. Potbelly is bringing back this craveable fan favorite that became an instant hit with the brand’s loyal following.

The Cubano features hearty portions of hand-pulled roasted pork and smoked ham topped with Swiss cheese, brown deli mustard and sliced pickle, served Potbelly style, always oven toasted at 500 degrees. The sandwich is available now so get it before it’s gone.

“The first of several specialty sandwiches to be featured throughout 2022, our Cubano gives customers yet another option to explore across our already craveable sandwich lineup,” says David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. “At Potbelly, we pride ourselves on our commitment to the highest quality, freshly prepared, oven toasted sandwiches. We are excited to bring the Cubano and other enticing sandwiches and treats to our fans this year.”

The Cubano will be available in all shops across the country while supplies last. It can be purchased in shop, online at potbelly.com/order, through all delivery service providers and on the Potbelly mobile app, which is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.