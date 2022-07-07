Potbelly Brings Back Fan-Favorite Gyro Flat

Potbelly is bringing back the Gyro Flat. This fan favorite, simmering with flavors of traditional Greek street food, made its triumphant return Tuesday, July 5 for a limited time during the summer season.

The flavorful sandwich is filled with lamb and beef gyro meat, topped with tangy tzatziki sauce, crumbled feta, and fresh onion and tomato on flatbread – always served the Potbelly way, toasted at 500 degrees.

“Potbelly is committed to delivering the highest quality, craveable sandwiches that satisfy any consumer palette. We are excited to keep the good vibes going this summer with the return of this fan favorite,” says David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. “This delicious sandwich is a slight twist on the classic Gyro and yet another great addition to our stellar lineup of hot, oven-toasted sandwiches.”

The tasty, toasty excitement doesn’t stop there, on Tuesday, July 12, Potbelly Perks members who buy one Gyro Flat sandwich, get any Original-sized sandwich free. If you’re not a member already, don’t fret, it’s not too late to sign up and take advantage of this offer.

To make the offer even sweeter, new fans downloading the app, and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account, earn another free sandwich after their first purchase.