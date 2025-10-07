As families get into their fall season groove, Potbelly is turning busy weekends into family-friendly celebrations with the return of a fan-favorite promotion.

Beginning on October 6 and lasting for a limited time, Potbelly is re-launching Kids Eat Free Weekends, where families can enjoy a complimentary Kids Combo meal (for kids aged 12 and under) with each entrée purchased. This offer is available in-shop only after 3 PM on Fridays and all weekend long at participating locations.

“We’re hoping to make family time a little easier and worry-free this fall,” said Marc Nystrom, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Potbelly. “Kids Eat Free Weekends gives families a chance to slow down, share a toasty meal, and create meaningful moments together during the busy fall season.”

Sure to delight picky eaters and create stress-free mealtimes for busy parents, Kids Combo meals feature several toasty sandwich options, including Turkey, Ham, PB&J, and Grilled Cheese, or the fan-favorite Mac & Cheese. Kids Combos also come with a side of apple sauce, a mini Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, and bottled water.

To find a Potbelly location near you, visit www.potbelly.com and use the location directory. Fans are encouraged to download the Potbelly app or visit www.potbelly.com to discover the newest menu items and join Potbelly Perks to access exclusive offers and rewards.