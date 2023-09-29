Potbelly Brings Back 'Week of Perks'

Potbelly is bringing back its “Week of Perks," a celebration in recognition of the brand’s loyal Perks members. Taking place from Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6, Potbelly Perks members are in for a daily surprise.

Each day during the "Week of Perks", members can look forward to a different daily deal,

offering a surprise with every visit. The “Week of Perks” brings an element of anticipation and excitement for Potbelly fans.

Both current Potbelly Perks members and those who sign up for the Potbelly Perks program can enjoy the “Week of Perks” by placing orders through the Potbelly website, mobile app, or by visiting any Potbelly shop and scanning their Perks account.

"We’re dedicated to delivering not just delicious food, but also exceptional experiences and value to our customers," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “This second annual ‘Week of Perks’ is our way of saying thank you to our loyal Perks members and showcasing our appreciation for their continued support by highlighting and rewarding them with more of what they love from Potbelly.”