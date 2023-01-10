Potbelly Celebrates Turning 46 with BOGO Deal

Potbelly is celebrating its 46th birthday with a bang this new year. To show its gratitude for the nearly half-century of devotion fans have shown, Potbelly is gifting a BOGO birthday offer.

On Friday January 13, all Potbelly sandwich fanatics and newbies can buy one, and get one (BOGO) sandwich free. Valid this day only, fans can purchase any Original-sized sandwich and get another Original-sized free. This promotion is only available through the app and online with promo code BOGO.

“Celebrating sandwiches is something we do every day at Potbelly, so in honor of our 46th birthday, we want to make this occasion something special for those who love Potbelly as much as we do,” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “What better way to ring in the New Year and celebrate this milestone than with a hot, toasty sandwich?

All customers who order an Original-sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app for our birthday will receive a free Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value. Fans are not required to be a member of the Potbelly Perks loyalty rewards program to participate in the deal (offer valid only at Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app on Friday, Jan. 13; limit one per order).

Plus, the fun won’t end after Jan. 13 – fans can join Potbelly Perks to earn even more free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.