Potbelly Celebrating Dads with Free Cookie for Father's Day Weekend

To celebrate dad this Father’s Day, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a free cookie with the order of any toasty sandwich or crisp salad from Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.



All Potbelly Perks members will see the free cookie reward dropped into their Perks account on Friday, June 18. If you are not a member of the Perks program, it’s not too late to join the celebration and earn rewards throughout the year.