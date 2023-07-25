Potbelly Celebrating National Avocado Day with Perks Offer

Potbelly is inviting its Perks Members to join them in celebrating National Avocado Day with a tasty offer. From Friday, July 28, to Monday, July 31, Perks Members can enjoy triple points on orders that include menu items featuring fresh and delicious 'hand-sliced' avocados.

During the celebration, customers can choose from the BLTA, Avo Turkey or Powerhouse Salad, all served with premium Avocados from Mexico. By ordering any of these items, Perks Members will earn three times the Potbelly Perk points.

For those new to Potbelly Perks, this is the perfect time to join the loyalty program. Sign up to receive a free original sandwich, like the BLTA, Avo Turkey. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks rewards program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.