Potbelly Celebrating Raisin Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie with Free Deal

Potbelly is having a promotion on National Oatmeal Cookie Day.

Potbelly believes that raisins belong in cereals with the words "high in fiber" on the box – not in your deliciously sweet cookie. This National Oatmeal Cookie Day, Potbelly is here to make sure you don’t experience that dessert-y disappointment. Baked fresh, in-shop daily, Potbelly’s Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies give guests the best of both worlds. The delicious flavor of chocolate chips and oatmeal, guaranteed to be raisin free.

The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is so confident that chocolate chips make a superior Oatmeal Cookie that it is offering its Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookies for free on National Oatmeal Cookie Day.

To get your free cookie, all fans have to do is bring in any oatmeal cookie with raisins and show it to the cashier. After flashing the inferior cookie, guests will receive a free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie with the purchase of any Sandwich, Salad, Soup or Pick-Your-Pair.