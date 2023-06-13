Potbelly Celebrating Summer with BOGO Deal on June 21

Summer deals at Potbelly are sizzling – much like its sandwiches, which are always toasted at 500 degrees.

To celebrate the start of summer, Potbelly will be offering a buy one, get one deal on Wednesday, June 21, the summer solstice. Fans who order an original sized sandwich on the Potbelly App or online at Potbelly.com will receive a second original sized sandwich free with the promo code ‘BOGO.’ The offer is only available for one day. Fans do not have to be Perks members to enjoy the deal.

“We are bringing the heat this summer with our lineup of iconic oven-toasted sandwiches,” says David Daniels, chief marketing officer at Potbelly. “We wanted to start the season with a promo that would allow our fans to double down on one of their favorites or try something new, and a buy-one-get one sandwich deal was the perfect solution.”