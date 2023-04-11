Potbelly Doubling Down for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

Potbelly fans will be cheering for extra cheese on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

On Wednesday, April 12 (National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day), Potbelly is doubling down on melty goodness. To celebrate, customers who order through the Potbelly website or app can add extra cheese to any sandwich for free with promo code ‘SAYCHEESE’. Potbelly sandwiches are always toasted at 500 degrees which elevates this toasty, melty magic every day.

Fans do not have to order the Grilled Cheese Sandwich to get this promo, there’s no better way to honor the day than by adding extra melty cheese to any sandwich.

New fans who download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.