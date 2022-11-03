Potbelly Extends Contract of CEO Bob Wright

Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced its Board of Directors has agreed to extend the terms of Robert D. Wright’s contract as Chief Executive Officer through 2025.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are extremely pleased to extend Bob’s agreement with Potbelly for an additional three years,” says Joe Boehm, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Since joining in 2020, Bob has established a strong foundation for Potbelly’s success, effectively improving operations and defining a strategic direction for the Company. His success in pivoting the Company back to growth, along with his deep restaurant operating experience, adept leadership capabilities, and alignment with shareholders gives us great confidence that Bob is the right leader for Potbelly to drive traffic-driven profitability and unit growth via our Five-Pillar strategy.”

Since becoming CEO in 2020, Mr. Wright has delivered growth for Potbelly through strong top-line momentum, its return to profitability, and operational success. He led the Company through the challenges of the global pandemic, strengthened Potbelly’s executive management team with the addition of several highly experienced restaurant professionals, and drove advancement in the Company’s tech stack and digital platform. Mr. Wright is leading Potbelly’s strategic pivot to become a franchise-focused organization, positioning the Company for profitability and system growth, with a long-term target of 2,000 units.

“Potbelly is an outstanding Company with a unique and differentiated position in the fast casual restaurant space, and I am honored by the opportunity to continue leading such a marquee brand into the future. I am extremely proud of the progress made by our Potbelly family over the last two years and pleased by the improved performance of the Company,” says Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer. “Together, our Board, senior leadership, and dedicated teams continue to focus on delivering the best experience for our customers, expanding our business with franchisees and driving enhanced value for all stakeholders. It is a privilege to lead these efforts.”