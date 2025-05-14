Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced that two experienced multi-unit operators have signed on as the first partners to participate in the new Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program. The new franchise-focused program is designed to reward franchisees who successfully develop and open Potbelly shops on an accelerated timeline.

KTP PB, LLC has committed to developing and opening 15 shops in the Georgia market, including the areas of Cumming, Northeast Atlanta, East Marietta, and Duluth. Additionally, in order to qualify for the new incentive program, Jignesh Patel and Nitin Patel, who originally committed to six shops in six years, have expanded their existing agreement with Potbelly to now open 15 total shops in central Texas over the next eight years. These partnerships will collectively bring 30 Potbelly shops to the greater Atlanta area and the region surrounding Austin, Texas by the end of 2033.

“We are thrilled to work with these two great partners to scale our brand in Georgia and Texas, and we are proud to support their own franchise business, offering significant cost savings through our new Large Area Development Incentive Program and incentivizing accelerated shop development,” said Lynette McKee, CFE, Senior Vice President of Franchising at Potbelly. “Their passion for the brand, operational expertise, and shared commitment to delivering an outstanding fast-casual experience make both ideal franchisees for the Potbelly brand. These partnerships mark an exciting step forward as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our delicious sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other menu items to even more communities across the United States.”

As part of the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program, franchisees who enter a Shop Development Area Agreement (SDAA) to open at least 15 Potbelly shops in eight years or less will now have the opportunity to receive substantial financial benefits for beating their committed dates. Through the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program, Potbelly will offer qualifying franchisees reduced initial franchise fees and reduced deposit fees, as well as 50% off royalty fees for the period the shop is opened ahead of the required opening date.