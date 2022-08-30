Potbelly Gets In the Fall Spirit with Pumpkin Spice Shake

Fall is in the air across America, and in anticipation of autumn’s arrival, Potbelly is spicing up its famed selection of Shakes with an option that’s anything but basic: the Pumpkin Spice Shake.

Going well beyond the typical warm fall cup of flavored coffee, this is a latte better as a snack and dessert option. The sensational, seasonal shake is a blend of nutmeg, cinnamon and warm spice flavors with a subtle pumpkin taste and aroma. As always, the shakes are made with hand dipped ice cream and finished with a signature shortbread cookie on the straw.

Fans shouldn’t wait long to try this cool treat; the Pumpkin Spice Shake is only available while supplies last. It is available for order online, through the Potbelly app or in shop. New fans downloading the app and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.