Potbelly Gets Ready for Big Game with Delivery Deal

Potbelly is tackling early February with a huge win for fans.

From February 9-12, Potbelly will be offering free delivery beginning on National Pizza Day through Sunday’s Big Game on all orders of $20 or more (both individual and catering orders) at participating locations. Only orders placed through www.potbelly.com or the Potbelly App qualify for the promotion.

Potbelly fans ready to celebrate pizza’s biggest holiday this Thursday can celebrate with free delivery and the best kind of pizza, The Pizza Melt. The sandwich features pepperoni, old-world capicola, crumbled meatball, smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, Italian seasoning and mushrooms, always toasted at a piping hot 500 degrees.

Then the free delivery offer continues all weekend long in celebration of the Big Game. Whether you’re watching solo or planning a party, Potbelly will make sure you win the most important part of the Big Game Sunday – the food.

The brand’s famous toasty sandwiches, freshly baked cookies, Big Game bundles or fan-favorites like Chili for a group are just a few options available to celebrate: