Potbelly to Honor National Oatmeal Cookie Day with Special Deal

Let’s be real. The only thing better than an oatmeal cookie is one without the unwelcome surprise of raisins. Baked fresh, in-shop daily, Potbelly’s elevated version of this classic cookie, the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie is guaranteed to be raisin free and delicious.

This National Oatmeal Cookie Day, Sunday, April 30, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is upgrading your oatmeal cookie game by giving away its signature cookie —the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie— to fans nationwide.

The free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie comes with the purchase of any entrée Sandwich, Salad, or Soup. It is available for online and app orders only. A promo code NORAISINS must be applied at checkout.

Fans can order online by visiting www.potbelly.com/order or through the app, available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

On top of earning points towards free sandwiches, with every purchase Perks members also get exclusive offers and rewards throughout the year.

Sign up for Potbelly Perks, and earn another free sandwich after your first purchase.