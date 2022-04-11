Potbelly Hosting BOGO Deal for Tax Day on April 18

Potbelly is easing the stress of Tax Day by offering fans a deal to beat the blues on April 18.

The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is rewarding fans with a tasty buy one, get one (BOGO) sandwich special. Though Tax Day can be a bummer, Potbelly is offering guests a reason to celebrate with its toasty sandwiches.

All sandwich lovers who order an Original sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app on Tax Day will receive a second Original sized sandwich free. Now Potbelly fans can file on time and come away with the tastiest Tax Day credit available. Sign up for Potbelly Perks, and earn another free sandwich after your first purchase.