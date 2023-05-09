Potbelly to Introduce Lemon Cheesecake Cookie

This month, Potbelly is baking up two springtime flavors into one delicious treat – the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie. Making a celebrated seasonal return to the neighborhood sandwich shop’s cookie lineup, the Lemon Cheesecake has become a must-have for the brand’s legion of devotees.

“It is the ultimate combination of tart and sweet. One bite of the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie and customers are hooked,” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “There’s no comparison when it comes to satisfying cookie cravings in the spring. This is our second seasonal cookie and we are excited to bring more distinct, craveable flavors this year.”

The creamy and bright lemon cookie is studded throughout, with real cheesecake bites making for an indulgent treat. Joining the brand’s signature Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie and Chocolate Brownie Cookie, the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie will be available for a limited time in-shop, for takeout and delivery. Like with all Potbelly Cookies, the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie is baked fresh in-shop every day.

In addition to the Lemon Cheesecake LTO this spring, fans can also join Potbelly Perks to earn free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit