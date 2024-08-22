Potbelly has introduced an irresistible deal that’ll tempt fans’ taste buds for the brand’s craveable menu, while also delivering exceptional everyday value. The new $7.99 Combo includes the choice of a Skinny Chicken, Turkey or Ham Sandwich with chips and a regular-sized fountain drink.

“Consumers want to stretch their dollars further, and we have a fantastic opportunity for them to do just that. This new combo is a natural extension of our commitment to offering great food at a great price,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer of Potbelly. “We’re thrilled to offer our longtime fans and newcomers a craveable meal option that will allow them to make more trips to Potbelly for lunch and dinner, all at a price point and quality they won’t find elsewhere.”

In addition to the $7.99 Combo, Potbelly will soon share a few other ways for fans to crave and save. Starting Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and running through Sunday, September 29, 2024, kids ages 12 and under can eat a free kids’ combo meal when accompanied by the purchase of an entrée. This offer is available every weeknight from 5 p.m. until close and all day on the weekends on orders placed inside their shops.

Plus, on Tuesday, August 27, Potbelly is offering fans a BOGO Original-sized sandwich when they order an Original or Big Sandwich at Potbelly.com or on the Potbelly app.