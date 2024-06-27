Potbelly is introducing its new, seasonal Blueberry Muffin Cookie.

Starting Monday, July 1, the new Blueberry Muffin Cookie will be available for a limited time. Infused with real blueberries baked fresh into a soft muffin base, the new Cookie is sure to satisfy fans’ cravings at any time of the day.

No crumble is being left to spare with the new cookie, as Potbelly is also celebrating National Blueberry Muffin Day. On Thursday, July 11, Potbelly is offering Perks Members a free Cookie with the purchase of a Blueberry Muffin Cookie. Perks Members can take advantage of this sweet deal through orders on Potbelly.com, in-app or in-shop with a scan.