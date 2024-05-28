This month, Potbelly is introducing a new cookie to its legendary line-up of treats, the Cherry Delight Cookie. Blending a delightful burst of cherry sweetness into a fresh-baked Potbelly cookie, this new creation is set to capture the (sweet)hearts and taste buds of the brand’s legion of devotees – but only for a limited time. The cookie, loaded with craveable cherry flavor, will be available starting June 3, until supplies last.

“We are always creating new ways to engage our fans with fresh takes on our cookie creations and the Cherry Delight Cookie is no exception,” says Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation. “It is the perfect way to experience sweet, fresh flavor as we move into summertime. We’re confident that one bite will leave customers hooked!”

Baked fresh in-house daily, the Cherry Delight Cookie is bursting with sweet cherry flavor and sure to delight taste buds. Potbelly cookies offer a range of taste options, including classics like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, and Sugar Cookies. The brand is also well known for its limited-time treats like the Cinnamon Roll Cookie and Dulce de Leche Cookie.

While available, the Cherry Delight cookie can be purchased through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com, third-party delivery apps and in-shop.