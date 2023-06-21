Potbelly Introduces Cookie Butter Shake for Limited Time

Potbelly is dropping its next cool treat, and fans will have more than one opportunity to sip on a sweet deal.

Offered while supplies last, Potbelly is hand-dipping its second seasonal shake of the year—the Cookie Butter Shake. Fresh-baked cookie flavors blended with vanilla ice cream, hints of caramelized sugar and cinnamon are hand-dipped to order.

And, the summer fun doesn’t stop there. From June 23 – July 30, Potbelly Perks members can enjoy half-price shakes every weekend with an entrée order (one shake discounted per entrée/check and no limit to total redemptions during the promo days). The half-price shake promotion runs Fridays beginning at 5 p.m. through close on Sundays. Perks members can order online through Potbelly.com, the Potbelly App or in-shop with a Perks scan.

“We’re turning this summer into a celebration of shakes,” says David Daniels, chief marketing officer at Potbelly. “Our mission is to delight our fans by introducing delectable treats like our Cookie Butter Shake and making it effortless for our Perks members to explore our entire shake lineup. It's an amazing opportunity, and we invite our devoted fans to seize the chance to indulge in a variety of flavors before the sun sets on the season."