Potbelly Introduces Eggnog Shake for the Holidays

Potbelly is spreading the taste of holiday cheer with the introduction of its Eggnog Shake.

Delivering flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla, the Potbelly Eggnog Shake offers all that is associated with the classic holiday beverage. Now, everyone can savor cheer-in-a-cup, in Potbelly fashion. The seasonal shake is made with hand dipped ice cream, blended with vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and cold milk until smooth and finished with a signature shortbread cookie on the straw.

Fans shouldn’t hold off on picking up this special treat; the Eggnog Shake is only available while supplies last. New fans downloading the app and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.