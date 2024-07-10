Potbelly is giving their fan-favorite Farmhouse Salad a toasty (500-degree and made-to-order) makeover.

The Farmhouse Salad is a Potbelly classic, known for its fresh mix of all-natural grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and tomatoes. Served on a bed of crisp field greens and drizzled with creamy buttermilk ranch dressing, it’s a craveable and balanced choice. Now, the brand is introducing a toasty twin: the Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich. Featuring the same farm-fresh ingredients, the sandwich is enhanced with Swiss cheese and Potbelly’s signature Hot Pepper Ranch for those who crave a little extra kick.

“Summer is the perfect season to feature and expand on our Farmhouse Salad with its freshness, craveable flavor and abundance of high quality ingredients,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights at Potbelly. “We love offering our fans fun and flavorful experiences that you can only get at Potbelly, and so we’re excited to add this fan favorite as a limited time option on our iconic sandwich menu. We know you’ll be fully satisfied with our tasty new Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich!”

Starting Monday, July 8, the sandwich will be available to all Potbelly fans. From Monday, July 15 to Sunday, July 21, Perks members can choose from a free Original Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich OR a whole Farmhouse Salad when they purchase an Original or Big Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com, or in-shop with a scan.

All summer long, fans should be on the lookout for “Potbelly Toasty Summer” weekly updates on new items and deals by checking the Potbelly app and website at www.potbelly.com. To join the Potbelly Perks rewards program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks or simply download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks rewards account. Members earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.