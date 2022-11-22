Potbelly Launches Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers

Potbelly is ensuring sandwich fans get what’s on their wish list with limited-time deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is offering a $5 discount on every $25 spent on e-gift cards beginning Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Plus, Potbelly is satisfying both sandwich and holiday deal cravings for loyalty members with 500 Potbelly Perks bonus points (halfway to a free entrée) when they make a purchase on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28.

In addition to the 500 Bonus points on Cyber Monday, all new Potbelly Perks members receive a free sandwich after their first purchase following sign-up.