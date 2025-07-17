Potbelly Corporation announced the launch of ‘Behind the Heat,’ a new, interactive webinar series designed specifically for experienced franchise operators, including multi-unit owners of non-competing brands seeking strategic portfolio expansion.

Beginning July 22, the complimentary four-part series offers attendees an inside look at Potbelly’s high-performance franchisee model, emphasizing the tools, resources and support systems that set the brand apart as a best-in-class franchisor. Sessions will be led by senior executives, delivering top line insights into the brand’s franchisee support model.

“We created the ‘Behind the Heat’ to offer seasoned partners a high-level overview into the franchise experience at Potbelly,” said Lynette McKee, CFE, Senior Vice President of Franchising at Potbelly. “The series provides a clear, executive-level look into how Potbelly supports its partners, from site selection and local marketing to operational guidance and people development.”

The ‘Behind the Heat’ session schedule:

Strategic Real Estate Site Selection with John Beckley, VP of Franchise & Corporate Real Estate (July 22nd at 4pm ET)

with John Beckley, VP of Franchise & Corporate Real Estate (July 22nd at 4pm ET) Mastering Grand Openings and Local Marketing with Tommie Dennison, Director of Field Marketing(August 5 th at 4pm ET)

with Tommie Dennison, Director of Field Marketing(August 5 at 4pm ET) Ensuring Operations Excellence with Angie Lara, Sr. Director Franchise Operations(August 26 th at 4pm ET)

with Angie Lara, Sr. Director Franchise Operations(August 26 at 4pm ET) Building a High-Performance Culture with Pat Walsh, SVP, Chief People Officer(September 16th at 4pm ET)

Participants interested in signing up for the first session on real estate, please click the link here. To learn more about the future webinar sessions, please visit Potbelly’s franchise site at franchising.potbelly.com.

In addition to offering valuable insights into the franchise industry, Potbelly is providing exciting business opportunities through its 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program. Franchisees who commit to opening 15 Potbelly shops within eight years through a Shop Development Area Agreement (SDAA) can earn significant financial benefits. These include reduced initial franchise and deposit fees, plus 50% off royalty fees for any shop that opens ahead of schedule.