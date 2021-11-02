Potbelly Offering BOGO Deal for National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day 2021 will be one to remember for a legion of Potbelly loyalists as well as brand newcomers.

On Wednesday, November 3, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop that commands a cult-like following across the country, is rewarding longtime fans and anyone ready to savor the day with a generous buy one, get one (BOGO) sandwich deal. So, whether fans want to satisfy their own insatiable hunger, or share their Potbelly with a pal, the delicious deal is an undeniable tasty, toasty twosome.

“We’re doubling up on good vibes this National Sandwich Day. On November 3, order online at potbelly.com or through the Potbelly App and get a free toasty sandwich for yourself or one to share with a friend,” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly Sandwich Shop. “We celebrate sandwiches every day at Potbelly and on National Sandwich Day, we’re inviting our fans to celebrate with us.”

All customers who order an Original or BIG sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app on National Sandwich Day will receive a free Original sized sandwich. Fans are not required to be a member of the Potbelly Perks loyalty rewards program to participate in the National Sandwich Day deal (offer valid only at Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app on Wednesday, Nov.3; limit one per order).