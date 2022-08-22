Potbelly Offering BOGO Deal as School Gets Back in Session

To celebrate the back-to-school season, Potbelly is offering an “A+” deal that everyone can enjoy, whether you are taking a break from hitting the books, chauffeuring the kids to after school activities or looking to enjoy a quiet lunch for two. On Tuesday, August 23, sandwich lovers across the country who buy one Original-sized sandwich will receive an Original-sized sandwich for free. In order to receive the BOGO deal, fans must place their order online at potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app, using the promo code “BOGO” at checkout.

“We’re serving double the good vibes for back-to-school season. This time of year can be busy and stressful, so we want to offer something everyone can enjoy,” says David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. “We enjoy the connection to schools and families in the communities we serve, so welcoming back-to-school season with a fantastic offer is another way to recognize and reward our fans.”

The toasty thrills don’t stop there — in addition to the BOGO deal, Potbelly will also offer 10% off any catering order $100 or more made through the brand’s app or website using the promo code “SCHOOL” at checkout. This deal is available from Wednesday, August 24 through Friday, September 9.