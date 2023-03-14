Potbelly Offering Free Avocado in Honor of St. Patrick's Day

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Potbelly fans can “go green” to get into the spirit of the iconic cultural event.

Beginning March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, through Sunday, March 19, Potbelly is passing along the luck– all fans ordering online or through the Potbelly App using the code ‘AVOCADO’ can add avocado to their favorite entrée for free. Fans aren’t required to be a Perks member to indulge in this promo. The promotion is available online and through the app.

New fans who download the app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.