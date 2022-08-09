Potbelly Offering Free Cookie with Entrée Purchase on National S’mores Day

On National S’mores Day, Wednesday, August 10, Potbelly is offering fans a free cookie when they buy an entrée. To redeem the free cookie, customers must order online or through the Potbelly app with the promo code CAMPFIRE. Entrée orders include any sandwich, whole salad, bowl of soup or Pick Your Pair.

The National S’mores Day promotion comes just days after Potbelly releases its S’mores Cookie on August 1. The cookie’s classic campfire flavors include Hershey's milk chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow.

But, the National S’mores Day promotion doesn’t just apply to the S’mores Cookie – fans can get any of the brand’s cookies, whether it’s the classic Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie, or Chocolate Brownie Cookie.

Potbelly bakes its entire lineup of tasty cookie treats fresh and in-house daily.