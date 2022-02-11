Potbelly Offering Free Delivery for the Big Game

Potbelly is gearing up for Big Game celebrations with free delivery.
As friends and family are prepping for their parties, Potbelly will be offering free delivery on all individual and catering orders $20 or more on Sunday, Feb. 13 when order through www.potbelly.com or the Potbelly App.
To satisfy your group’s cravings, Potbelly is offering Big Game bundles, which include sandwiches, chips, cookies and more – plus, options for Big Game favorites like Chili and Mac & Cheese for your group.
- Big Game Bundle for 6: Six sandwiches with an assortment of six chips and six cookies. Three sandwich types may be selected.
- Big Game Bundle for 10: 10 sandwiches with an assortment of 10 chips and 10 cookies. Five sandwich types may be selected.
- Touchdown Bundle: 10 sandwiches with an assortment of 10 chips, 10 cookies, a group salad and a choice of tea or lemonade. Five sandwich types may be selected.
- Mac & Cheese for a Group: Creamy, three cheese Mac
- Chili for a Group: Hearty beef chili with kidney beans, bell peppers and onions
- Chicken Pot Pie Soup for a Group: Tender, slow-roasted chicken breast and veggies topped with crumbles of fresh-baked pie crust
- Loaded Baked Potato Soup for a Group: Hearty potato soup with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onion
