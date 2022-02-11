Potbelly Offering Free Delivery for the Big Game

Potbelly is gearing up for Big Game celebrations with free delivery.

As friends and family are prepping for their parties, Potbelly will be offering free delivery on all individual and catering orders $20 or more on Sunday, Feb. 13 when order through www.potbelly.com or the Potbelly App.

To satisfy your group’s cravings, Potbelly is offering Big Game bundles, which include sandwiches, chips, cookies and more – plus, options for Big Game favorites like Chili and Mac & Cheese for your group.